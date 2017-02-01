Work to convert Hotel Grim into lofts expected to begin soon

Construction soon will begin on residential and commercial space that's expected to be one of the biggest revitalization projects Texarkana has seen in years. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

The city of Texarkana, TX received a loan to help with one of it's largest projects in efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

The approximately $1.4 million loan came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve the Grim Hotel.

"What I see every day is a building that can potentially be something great," said Tany Harrellson, a barber at Becca and Company in Texarkana.

Every day she and fellow employees look out of their downtown business windows and see a building badly in need of repair.

City leaders say the Grim Hotel has been vacant for nearly 30 years. During that time vagrants and animals have made their way inside the multi-story structure.

There have been numerous efforts to restore the Grim with no success, but the reality of seeing it thrive once again is a step closer.

"We are excited! This is a major component of our downtown revitalization strategy," said Texarkana Texas city spokesman David Orr.

Orr says this loan is the last piece of major funding the city has requested to begin work on the Grim Hotel. He says the city is teaming up with a private developer on a $13 million renovation project to turn the once vibrant hotel into lift apartments.

"The proposal is for 98 units of loft apartments. A portion of those will be market rate and a portion will be set aside for affordable housing. There will be commercial space on the ground floor," said Orr.

Orr said the city has worked with Sari Developer out of North Carolina for the past 7 years on this project. He says it is hoped all financing will be finalized by mid-summer and work can begin later this year.



"I've been here for 30 years and nothing has happened over the last few when they say something is going to happen but possibly now yes and if it does go through we are excited," said Texarkana business woman Tanya Harrellson.

The hotel has also been placed on the National Register of Historic Places which could provide an additional $4 million in government funds to complete the project.

