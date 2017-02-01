Father of baby ejected through windshield during wreck wants jail time for driver

Lindsey Logan is charged with 2 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury in connection with the June 26 crash in which her baby was reportedly ejected through the front windshield. (Photo source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The father of one of two children hurt in a car wreck last summer is pushing to have their mother put behind bars while awaiting trial.

Lindsey Leigh Logan is charged with 2 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury in connection with the June 26 crash in which her baby was reportedly ejected through the front windshield. Her 7-year-old daughter was also injured.

Authorities say Logan was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound in the 8300 block of Old Mooringsport Rd. when she left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened in the yard of Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Ken Davis, who happened to be standing on his front porch with his 2-year-old grandson at the time.

"I looked down to see what he was doing and I heard tires squealing and turned and looked and saw the SUV coming," he said.

Logan's SUV was jumping driveways and speeding through ditches, barreling toward his yard before smashing into a tree.

"There was just a huge loud bang, metal crushing," recalls Davis.

Without hesitation, Lt. Davis told his wife to grab his radio and call 911.

"I saw something on the ground beside the car. I got about here and realized it was a baby."

The 5-month-old had been ejected through the windshield and was lying by the tire of the vehicle. In the backseat was a seriously injured 7-year-old girl laying face down.

"A lot of blood everywhere. A lot of blood," Davis recalls.

It wasn't until the 7-year-old rolled over that the off-duty deputy realized the girl had a deep cut on her scalp.

"The driver who turned out to be the mother was hollering at me, saying, 'She won't wake up! She won't wake up!"

Davis stabilized the two kids and waited for help to arrive.

"We at the sheriff's office go through a whole lot of training all year long and my training just kicked in."

The girls were rushed to the hospital, where family members never left their sides.

Steven Bradshaw is the father of Logan's youngest daughter. The newborn miraculously escaped with only had a scratch on her head. The 7-year-old had life-threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.

The Bradshaws consider Lt. Ken Davis a hero for acting so quickly that day.

"The response time was 45 seconds," said Bradshaw.

"I was doing what I was trained to do, I was doing what I was supposed to do, doing what any decent person would do," said Lt. Davis.

When deputies took a closer look, they realized neither child was restrained by seat belts or car seats.

A quick run of her criminal record reveals just one month before this accident, Logan had been charged with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment. That is the same charge she pleaded guilty to in 2013 but did not serve jail time for it.

While that charge was working its way through the system, Judge Brady O'Callaghan ordered her not to drive.

One month later, Lt. Davis watched as Logan crashed her SUV into a tree.

"Had the tree been a stump, she would have flipped over," said Lt. Davis.

So what happened? Messages to Lindsey Logan's defense attorney Kyle Robinson were never returned.



According to a police report, Logan claimed her baby had been crying and asked the 7-year-old to tend to the infant.



Logan claims she looked back to see the 7-year-old had unbuckled herself and was holding her baby sister when the crash happened.

But drug tests following the crash pointed to another major factor.



"I was trying to give her the benefit of the doubt until I got the results of the drug test from the sheriff's office," said Bradshaw.

The tests indicated Logan had multiple prescription drugs in her system.

Logan spent a few months in jail before asking the judge to reduce her bond. Her request was denied. Instead, the judge ordered her to go to CADA, a drug and alcohol treatment center.

"She was in jail for 3 months for almost killing her kids," said Bradshaw.

Drug treatment is offered in jail, which is why he is not happy with Logan's move from jail to a treatment center.

"In my view, she's going to CADA as a way to get out of jail."

At CADA, Logan participates in a "low-restriction program," which allows her to have her cell phone, go to work, and have free time.

"She's living a normal life, just not where she wants to live," Bradshaw asserts.

"They live on site, but they are able to come and go during the day," confirms CADA treatment center director of Clinical Services Karen Baird, who says inmates at CADA are not treated as prisoners or any differently than others.

"You have your freedoms there. You are able to wear your own clothes, be your own person."



The living areas of the CADA treatment center have a college dorm vibe. There are 4 beds to a room with positive messages and personal touches covering nearly every wall.

"Our staff is trained for therapy and to create a therapeutic environment."

The atmosphere is a stark contrast to what someone might experience at Caddo Correctional Center.

"Treatment is rehabilitation, incarceration is punishment," explained Baird.

CCC day shift commander Lt. Disha Darby says inmates days typically start at 4 a.m., and run on a highly structured schedule with zero freedom as to how their day will go.From the time they wake up to what they eat, everything is decided for them. Their living quarters are small and simple.

Bradshaw fears Logan is escaping the appropriate consequences by being allowed to stay with CADA instead of at CCC.

"No punishment whatsoever."

Baird says it is understandable for families to be tired of an addict's behavior and want something done.

"It depends what your perception of it. Do you want rehabilitation, or do you want punishment?"

Baird says for some people, they would never make it to CADA if they are not court ordered to go to treatment.



"At first they will, that is a saying, 'fake it 'til you make it.' But what you hope is something will click, and for a lot of people, it does."

But Bradshaw's biggest fear is that when Logan finishes treatment, history will repeat itself.



"She could get back into drugs and get in another wreck and kill her kids this time."

Baird says if drug use is directly related to behavior and if you treat the problem, the behavior will be different.

"If you think about it, what if treatment works?" she said.

It's a possibility that Bradshaw acknowledges.

"God may have touched her and she might be right this time, you never can tell, but I don't want to take that chance."

With Logan's lengthy criminal rap sheet, Bradshaw hopes Logan will be ordered back to jail to await trial, and that the justice system won't allow her what he believes would be a free pass.



KSLA News 12 reached out to Logan before airing the initial story on Monday night, but never heard back. The assistant district attorney handling the case also did not respond to our request for a comment.

Logan appeared in court Monday for a status hearing. However, Judge Brady O'Callaghan, the judge familiar with Logan's case was not present.

Judge Ray Brun was filling in. The assistant district attorney requested the case be postponed until Monday, January 6 so the judge familiar with the case can be present.

Judge Brun agreed to the request. Robinson told KSLA News 12 he doesn't have a problem with it either,

"That's fine, I think the DA's office and I agree, Judge O'Callaghan is familiar with the background facts. There are a lot of facts to consider particularly in this case, so it is better for him to make ultimate decisions on the case that would affect it moving forward," he said.

During the court proceeding, Robinson told the judge CADA is recommending the next step in Logan's treatment is to go to a halfway house.



"We want her to have an opportunity to be successful in her treatment program, that is ultimately the goal," Robinson said to KSLA News 12 following the hearing.



"Whatever the next step in their recommendation is that is what we want her to be able to do. They are the professionals. That is what they do."

Robinson said they want to comply with whatever recommendations CADA makes to give Logan the opportunity to continue treatment.

"This is not something that she is going to finish in 30, 60, or 90 days and she's all better. That is not the way the disease works," he said. "If she is successful at that then she is a better member of society, she's a better mother, she's better potentially as a spouse. That's what we are looking for."

The grandmother of Logan's youngest child, Vickie Bradshaw, attended the court hearing with her son.



"I don't want her to go to jail because I'm mad at her, I want her to go and serve time and reap the punishment for her actions. They have happened over and over again," she told KSLA following the hearing.



"Hopefully my prayer is jail time will teach her right from wrong, that will make her know the rules do apply. When she comes out she can be a productive citizen without all of the drugs, taking all of the risks, and putting her children what she has put them through over the years."

Robinson told the judge CADA can only keep her until Friday. The judge ruled that she is either in CADA or in jail as the initial order stated.

KSLA asked Logan after the hearing if she would like to comment. She declined.

Lindsey Logan's criminal history:

BOSSIER COURTS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 4/26/2007 5/9/2007: CHARGES DROPPED FOR LINDSEY LOGAN

CHARGE 1: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST 7/6/2009 9/1/2009: Case passed without a date.

CHARGE 1: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/13/2009 Defendant Lindsey Logan present in open Court with Hani Dehan, and case is passed without a date.



CADDO COURTS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (9/4/2009) : 3/2/2010: FAILED TO APPEAR, WARRANT ISSUED IN AMOUNT OF $2,500 3/3/2010: JUDGE RECALLED WARRANT AND DISMISSED LOGAN'S CHARGE.

DWI 1ST OFFENSE-CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/14/13: PLEADED GUILTY TO THE CHARGE. SENTENCED TO PAY $500 SERVE 160 DAYS IN JAIL .. BUT THE COURT ORDERED THE SENTENCE SUSPENDED AND PLACED HER ON PROBATION FOR 6 MONTHS. 8/15/2014: HER CONVICTION WAS EXPUNGED.

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, CDS 7/15/2015 Still working it's way through court system.

07/15/2015 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - SECOND OFFENSE No conclusion listed in court records

05/02/2016 DWI 1ST-CDS WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT Still working it's way through court system.

06/26/2016 FIRST DEGREE VEHICULAR NEGLIGENT INJURING Still working it's way through court system.



