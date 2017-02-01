Shreveport man sentenced for drugs, fraud

A Shreveport man was sentenced to seven and a half years on drug and fraud charges.

Jeremy Decardo Lewis, 29, was convicted of monetary instrument abuse when he was found with counterfeit money and possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana in November 2016. He was sentenced to 7.5 years for each charge Tuesday in Caddo District Court.

Lewis will begin severing his time concurrently once he finishes his current sentence for a previous armed robbery conviction.

In addition to the prison terms, Lewis was fined $2,000 on each of the charges. The judge also recommended he enroll in any special programs that would help him better himself while serving his time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.