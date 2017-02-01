2 men rob Shreveport dollar store at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for 2 men who robbed a dollar store Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General in the 5600 block of West 70th Street.

Police say two armed men walked into the store and demanded money. Both of them were allegedly armed with handguns.

The men got away with an unknown amount of cash and drove off in a white Ford truck.

Police say one of the men had on a red hoodie and had a silver gun. The other one reportedly had on a black hoodie and had a black gun.

Anyone with any information on the armed robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

