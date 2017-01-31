GoFundMe set up after fire possibly started by hoverboard

A Shreveport family of 8 is now homeless after a blaze possibly sparked by a hoverboard explosion ripped through their home Tuesday night. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A puppy died in the fire. Unharmed were 2 adults, 6 children and another puppy in the home and 2 dogs and a pig in the back yard. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Investigators are trying to determine whether a hoverboard is to blame for a house fire in Shreveport.

It happened at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dalzell Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

A puppy died in the fire in the wood-frame dwelling between Centenary Boulevard and Morehead Avenue, said Fred Sanders, of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Those who escaped unharmed were Jim Clark, his girlfriend and 6 children in the home and 3 dogs and a pig in the back yard.

"It sounded like a bomb went off. The child in the back room says that his hoverboard caught on fire and instantly just blew up," Clark told KSLA News 12.

"As soon as it blew up, it spread like a wildfire through the whole back of the house. By the time we could get everybody out of the house, it was just completely engulfed in smoke and flames."

Tinka, the Yorkie that lost its life due to smoke inhalation, was Clark's girlfriend's childhood dog.

"Not good. Not good. We're just trying to keep it together," said Clark.

On Tuesday, fire investigators pinpointed the origin of the fire to be the children's room where the hoverboard was plugged into an outlet.

"They narrowed down a point of origin which included a hoverboard that was charging at the time," Sanders said.

In light of that possibility, Sanders reminded those who own hoverboards that some have been recalled because of a possible fire hazard.

He urged hoverboard owners to check the make and model numbers to see if theirs has been recalled.

Clark went a step further with his advice.

"Get them out of your house. We always heard the horror stories. Of course, we don't believe it. 'It's never going to happen to us' kind of thing and it happened."

One firefighter was hurt when he fell off a ladder while battling the blaze. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for further examination.

The family now is living out of a room at Residence Inn on Traffic Street in Bossier City, Clark said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them rebuild their lives.

And Clark said people can call him at (318) 519-5014 if they wish.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.