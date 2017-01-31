KSLA Investigates looks into wreck that hurt 2 sisters

A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.

A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.

The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.

The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.

Infant thrown through windshield is out of the hospital

Infant thrown through windshield is out of the hospital

The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.

The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.

Woman ordered not to drive before crash sent infant through windshield

Woman ordered not to drive before crash sent infant through windshield

A baby was ejected through a windshield in a wreck last summer that left her and her sister fighting for their lives.

KSLA News 12 Investigates looked further at what happened that morning and learned the girls' mother shouldn't have been behind the wheel.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.