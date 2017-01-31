KSLA Investigates looks into wreck that hurt 2 sisters

The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.More >>
The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.More >>
A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
