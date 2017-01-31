KSLA Investigates looks into wreck that hurt 2 sisters

The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.More >>
The woman involved in a crash that a sent a 5-month-old girl through the windshield over the weekend was reportedly ordered to not drive by a Caddo Parish judge last month.More >>
The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.More >>
The 5-month-old girl who recently was thrown through a windshield during a wreck in Shreveport has been released from the hospital. The 7-year-old who was hurt in the same accident remains in the hospital.More >>
A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.More >>
A Mooringsport mother appeared before a Caddo Parish Judge Thursday charged with negligently injuring her children after her children were thrown through the windshield in a crash.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>