Traffic alert: Wreck sends 2 to hospital, closes part of Youree

A major 2-vehicle wreck sent two people to the hospital the night of Jan. 31.

It happened at 8:21 p.m in the 3500 block of Youree Drive. That's near its intersection with the Stratford Avenue.

Authorities said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The wreck resulted in the part of southbound Youree Drive being shut down.

A half dozen Shreveport Fire Department medic units and 5 police units responded to the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.