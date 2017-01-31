President Trump names Gorsuch Supreme Court nominee - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

President Trump names Gorsuch Supreme Court nominee

This photo provided by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals shows Judge Neil Gorsuch. (Source: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals via AP) This photo provided by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals shows Judge Neil Gorsuch. (Source: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals via AP)
(KSLA) -

President Donald Trump has announced Judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick for Supreme Court nominee.

The vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia last February after his death has played a major role in the presidential campaign since the new president would choose Scalia's replacement. 

Gorsuch was among three judges reportedly on the short list to be a nominee, along with William Pryor and Thomas Hardiman. All three arrived at the White House in advance of the announcement at 7 p.m.

Gorsuch, 49, was nominated to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado by George W. Bush.

Hardman is 51, and is a member of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pryor, 53, was appointed by Bush to the 11th Circuit Court of appeals. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly