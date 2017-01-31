President Trump names Gorsuch Supreme Court nominee

This photo provided by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals shows Judge Neil Gorsuch. (Source: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals via AP)

President Donald Trump has announced Judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick for Supreme Court nominee.

The vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia last February after his death has played a major role in the presidential campaign since the new president would choose Scalia's replacement.

Gorsuch was among three judges reportedly on the short list to be a nominee, along with William Pryor and Thomas Hardiman. All three arrived at the White House in advance of the announcement at 7 p.m.

Gorsuch, 49, was nominated to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado by George W. Bush.

Hardman is 51, and is a member of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pryor, 53, was appointed by Bush to the 11th Circuit Court of appeals.

