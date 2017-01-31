Shreveport doctor from Syria finds travel ban disheartening

"We are the beacon of hope for the whole world. And now we are to turn away these people and tell them 'You have no place here, we cannot welcome you'?' To me, this is disheartening and really sad," Kasabali said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"We need this country safe, no question about it. But we have to do it in the right way," says Shreveport cardiologist Basel Kasabali, a native of Syria. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport cardiologist believes the travel ban on immigrants sends the wrong message to the real enemies of the United States.

"When have fear in this country, ISIS wins. ISIS is not our enemy, it's enemy of humanity," Dr. Basel Kasabali said. "We have to keep this country safe.

"But I don't think the executive order made this country safe. I don't think we are safer today than what we were a few days ago."

Kasabali, a native of Syria, says President Donald Trump's action has led to frustration, chaos and confusion.

"We are the beacon of hope for the whole world. And now we are to turn away these people and tell them 'You have no place here, we cannot welcome you'?'

"To me, this is disheartening and really sad," Kasabali continued.

"We need this country safe, no question about it. But we have to do it in the right way."

Kasabali said he's been glued to the television since news broke of the temporary ban.

"To lump all these people together is what's confusing, and no one knew exactly what was the right answer," he said.

"I feel bad for the people at the airport, for the people in customs. I feel bad for them because they do not have good direction. And no one knew exactly what was going on.

"This was so fast, so hastily put together. And I wish they studied the issue more before they invoked the executive order."

Trump's order is disruptive at a time when sanctuary is needed, Kasabali said.

"These people have a desperate need. And to turn away and tell them we cannot have them here in this country even after going through paperwork for 18 to 24 months, to me, is not American.

"We are better than that. I know that."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.