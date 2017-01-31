Shreveport National Weather Service officer helps develop the NWSChat

During severe weather, NWS Chat Live allows the National Weather Service to pass along vital information quicker to meteorologists. The nationwide communication system exists, in part, because of an information technology officer at the Weather Service's office in Shreveport.

"Once I saw that this is something that could be useful and be deployed nationwide, I jumped all over it and said let's bring this into the National Weather Service," said Matthew Duplantis, Information Technology Officer, NWS Shreveport.

Duplantis is able to combine his love for weather and computer science at the NWS. He says programming the chat is one of his proudest moments. Even though it took years to get the chat approved and developed, it is now used nationwide.

"The NWS Mission is very simple; to protect lives and property. That is or mission mandated by congress and we take that very seriously," said Duplantis. "The NWSChat allows us to have that two-way communication with broadcasters and emergency managers."

"We go in there and go, hey, we are about to go live with the next tornado warning, so it gives the emergency managers and the broadcast meteorologist a heads up," said Duplantis.

Broadcast meteorologist, emergency managers and storm reporters can also chat back with the NWS to let them know what they are seeing. The storm reports the NWS get can help them with the warning process.

"If we get verified truth from people on the ground, we can continue the warning downstream," said Duplantis.

The NWS Chat is not open to the public. Only NWS meteorologist, broadcast meteorologist and local officials are allowed access to it.

Duplantis also helped create software for the NWS that allows them to transmit weather information through NOAA weather radios in Spanish. Right now, the NWS in Shreveport does not offer this service.

