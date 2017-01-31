Shreveport doctor: Travel ban has spurred chaos, confusion

"We need this country safe, no question about it. But we have to do it in the right way," says Shreveport cardiologist Basel Kasabali, a native of Syria. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Chaos and confusion.

That's what a Shreveport cardiologist says has been created by President Donald' Trump's temporary travel restrictions.

Dr. Basel Kasabali calls the order disruptive in a time where sanctuary is needed, especially for his native country of Syria.

"We need this country safe, no question about it. But we have to do it in the right way."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.