Community-oriented policing efforts met with some skepticism

Brother William X offers haircuts for a fee and a free flow of conversation at his Shreveport barbershop. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

In the wake of recent violence in Shreveport, the city's police chief has pointed to community-oriented policing as one effective tool to curb crime.

But at least some members of the public are skeptical about whether it makes a lasting difference.

In all, there were 8 separate shootings from early Jan. 28 to late Jan. 29. Two were fatal. One claimed the life of a 15-year-old Southwood High student.

During a hastily called news conference late Monday afternoon, Police Chief Alan Crump addressed the media saying, "We try to put ourselves into the community as much as we can."

On the streets and in local barbershops near where the violence erupted over the weekend, people Jan. 31 had plenty to say about crime.

And there is one word overall that sums up their feelings about police efforts, including community-oriented policing: Skepticism.

At Sky's the Limit Barbershop, the haircut may cost you.

But the conversation is free and unfiltered, especially when talking about Shreveport's recent surge in violence.

Brother William X, the barber, said any solution must address how police are all too often historically perceived as the enemy, not a peacemaker or protector. "They are the aggressor. I mean, they have a history of that."

And customer Lajonathan O'Neal claimed he recently witnessed an alleged case of police brutality.

So when he hears of community-oriented policing where officers walk a neighborhood and interact with the public, he admits he's skeptical. "It ain't gonna do 'em no good to come on out here because we're not going to trust them."

O'Neal said that's largely because that adversarial relationship with police did not form overnight and will not be resolved with a few handshakes.

"Can't be bad for 40 years and act good for 4 days and consider yourself good."

Brother William X told us that curbing crime transcends police programs and boils down to conflict resolution, often with the help of community and religious leaders.

"Two people that are beefing with one another, they have a problem with one another, to sit down at a table outside of the police."

Others believe police can be part of a solution if they treat the public better on a more consistent basis.

Officers "... need more training and need to have more community meetings together, you know, to come to know each other and just training young guys to go out there to just harass people," said Lawrence A. Williams, another customer.

Crump also encouraged the public to re-engage in neighborhood watch efforts. And many of the people KSLA News 12 interviewed Jan. 31 support that idea as a way to fight back against crime.

