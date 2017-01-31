Venus, Mars and the moon form a triangle in the evening sky

ArkLaTex sky watchers are in for a treat tonight. The crescent moon and the planets Venus and Mars will form a tight triangle in the western sky shortly after sunset.

Look in the west-southwest sky around 6pm this evening to see the eye catching alignment. Venus will be the bright 'star' down and to the right of the crescent moon. Mars will the reddish 'star' slightly above and to the right of the moon.

The celestial triangle will be visible for a couple of hours before all three objects slip below the western horizon as the evening wears on.

The weather will be perfect for stargazing. Clear skies are expected. Temperatures will be falling back through the 60s.

If you're able to snap some pictures be sure to share them with us.

