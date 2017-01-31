Bossier City parents arrested after children test positive for drugs

A Bossier City couple is behind bars and facing criminal charges after their children tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Shannon Michael Blake, 35, and Victoria Golmon Blake, 30 were taken into custody Monday on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles following an investigation, according to Bossier City police.

Police say that they were contacted after reports of alleged abuse involving one of the couple's children.

After routine medical tests as a part of the investigation, police say the couple's five children ranging in ages from 6 months to 10-years-old tested positive for illegal drugs including marijuana and cocaine.

Police say that it's believed the children were exposed due to their parent's use.

The pair was booked into the Bossier City Jail. Shannon Blake has since been transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. Victoria Blake is expected to follow.

