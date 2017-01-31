Woman's screams alert neighbor to raging house fire

The blaze destroyed a 2-story house in the 1500 block of Union Road, several vehicles, a couple campers and outbuildings in the back yard. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The neighbor said the woman told him she was making a burrito and left grease burning on the stove.

City and Forestry Service firefighters were called in to help Miller County, Ark., fire crews fight the blaze.

A man heard a woman screaming then ran next door to find a house engulfed in flames and a woman outside with a toddler in her arms. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A man heard a woman screaming for help then ran next door to find a house engulfed in flames and a woman outside with a toddler in her arms.

They were shaken but okay, the neighbor said.

It happened this afternoon just outside the Texarkana, Ark., city limits.

The blaze destroyed a 2-story house in the 1500 block of Union Road, several vehicles, a couple campers and outbuildings in the back yard.

The neighbor said the woman told him she was making a burrito and left grease burning on the stove.

City and Forestry Service firefighters were called in to help Miller County, Ark., fire crews fight the blaze.

The fire started to spread but they stopped it before it could get to other homes.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.