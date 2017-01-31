Texarkana Texas police searching for Christmastime shoplifter

Texarkana Texas police are asking for help locating a woman who nabbed two pairs of shoes before Christmas Day last year.

It happened on December 20, 2016, according to a Facebook post.

Police say that one woman walked into the Academy Sports in the 1100 drive of Walton Drive and left ten minutes later with two pairs of shoes without paying for them.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 789-3116 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-7867.

