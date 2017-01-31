Former Loyola star making headlines at Mizzou

The Ark-la-Tex has no shortage of athletes making national headlines.

Now you can now add former Loyola girl's basketball star Amber Smith to that list.

The Missouri freshman guard has earned SEC freshman of the week honors from the league.

Smith has been a huge spark off the bench for the Lady Tigers, averaging 14 points per game and 5 rebounds in back-to-back wins for Mizzou last week. They've now won 5 straight.

KSLA Sports caught up with Smith over the phone before practice Tuesday.

She said she's just trying to make the 318 proud.

"First, I give all my honor to God, my coaches and my parents.

"When I get text messages from people back home, the first thing I tell them is, 'I try to make you all proud.' I'm representing Shreveport the best I can, so that's the first thing. I'm going to put on for my city. I'm going to do what I have to do to keep us on the map."

Smith added that the confidence she has in herself now is a result of years of great coaching and encouragement from her former teammates at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport.

"Changing over to college, it's given me confidence in everything I want to do. Don't pre-determine what I'm going to do from play to play. Just play one possession at a time and just know I can be successful."

Smith is averaging just under 6 points per game for the season but has seen her minutes steadily go up over the past few weeks.

Following is the news release from the Missouri women's basketball team:



COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mizzou freshman guard Amber Smith (Shreveport, La.) was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. It is Smith's first career SEC weekly honor and Mizzou's third this season along with Co-Player of the Week recognitions for sophomore Sophie Cunningham and senior Sierra Michaelis. Smith was a catalyst for Mizzou off the bench as she sparked the Tigers to a pair of home wins over Auburn and No. 25 Kentucky. The freshman averaged 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds and shot a blistering 70.6 percent from the field in 28.5 minutes per contest. She scored in double digits in back-to-back games for the first time in her career. Smith chipped in 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Auburn. The 85.7 percent shooting night from the floor was her highest single-game field goal percentage when taking more than four attempts in her career. Last night, Smith posted 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead Mizzou past No. 25 Kentucky. She added a career-high eight rebounds in a career-high 31 minutes off the bench in the win. Smith has scored in double figures in three of the last five games and four times in her career. Mizzou is 4-0 in those contests. With Smith as a major contributor, Mizzou has now won five consecutive games, its longest streak in conference play since joining the SEC. The Tigers have also won four straight games over Top 25 opponents at Mizzou Arena.

