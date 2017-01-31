All-clear at Shreveport Regional after unattended bag prompts evacuation

Shreveport Regional Airport was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon after a bag was discovered unattended in the baggage claim area. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

The ticketing and baggage areas at the Shreveport Regional Airport have been reopened after an unattended bag prompted an evacuation early Tuesday afternoon.

The bag, described by some of those who were evacuated as a backpack, was discovered unattended in the baggage claim area. They said they saw authorities unzip it before telling everyone to back away.

"They evacuated it. Apparently someone left a duffel bag or a backpack and so I've been out here ever since. About an hour-and-a-half or so," stranded passenger John Van Leeuwen told KSLA.

Leeuwen said he had a noon flight to get back home to Dayton, Ohio but was left sitting under a tree trying to charge his phone from his laptop once the evacuation finished.

According to airport spokesman Mark Crawford, the baggage claim and ticketing areas were cleared out out of an abundance of caution.

"Several dozen people were evacuated," Crawford said. "Always, anytime, day or night, if you see something, say something, for sure. If something look suspicious or if you're not sure why something is where it is, find someone that works with the airport."

ATF agents, along with a Shreveport Fire Department bomb squad, Shreveport police and Caddo deputies were called to the scene.

Public access to the airport was also restricted during the evacuation, which was lifted around 1:30 p.m. once it was determined that there were no hazardous materials in the bag.

"We remotely looked into the package to determine the contents. The contents of the package was determined not to be hazardous to life, to human life so the situation was rendered safe," said Shreveport Assistant Fire Chief Fred Sanders.

Crawford said certain flights were delayed for one hour.

"I travel a lot so I'm used to things coming up like this but never anything like this, a bomb scare," said Leeuwen.

