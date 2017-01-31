TRAFFIC ALERT: I49N back open after wreck in Natchitoches

The northbound lane of Interstate 49 near Natchitoches is back open after being temporarily shut down due to a wreck Tuesday morning.

It happened between exit 132, LA 478, and exit 138, Many, Natchitoches.

Traffic is no longer being diverted onto LA 478 via exit 132.

For more information, drivers can call 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.

