Firefighters extinguish blaze at Tri-State Iron & Metal

A fire at a Texarkana, Ark., kept city and county firefighters busy Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 7:45 a.m. at the Tri-State Iron & Metal Co. in the 1700 block of E 9th. Street when a large pile of materials began to burn.

"We are not sure what exactly caused it, but tri-state grinds up a lot of metal, so periodically they have fires because of that," said Stephen Johnson of the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department.

Firefighters say the fire was larger than normal and created additional challenges for emergency crews.

"When we first arrived on the scene, the fire was so big that we had to lay a line to bring in more line. We didn't have enough hose at first we had to get more hose off another truck," said Johnson.

Firefighting activity was delayed until the firefighters were able to lay the additional line which was more than 1300' away on Pinehurst Street. Johnson said in order for them to get adequate water they contacted the city's water utility company to boost up the water pumping pressure.

There were no reported injuries in the incident but it did cause a day of inconvenience for motorists and those dropping off material at the recycling plant.

Tri-State officials said the burn pile consisted metallic and non-metallic items near a shredding machine, including a large quantity of cardboard.

The intersection of E. 9th St. and Pinehurst St. was blocked by fire crews working to put out the fire. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

But firefighters say the blaze did not have any negative effects on the environment.

"It is still safe. We don't have any environmental concerns at this time, and I just want to thank the fire department and our team on the ground for keeping it safe."

It took crews about 3 hours to get the fire under control.

The Texarkana Texas Fire Department was notified and placed on standby to respond if any other call came in on the Arkansas side.

The Miller County Volunteer Fire Department was contacted and asked to respond with Tanker trucks to supply even more water. They sent units from Mandeville, Genoa, Boggy Creek, and Trinity.

The American Red Cross responded to help with a rehab area for the firefighters.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.