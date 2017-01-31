Fire knocks down Shreveport power lines

It took crews about 20 minutes to put out a fire in the 2800 block of Murray Street Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A house fire knocked down power lines in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Murray Street.

When fire crews arrived they reported that the house was fully involved in flames.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

No one was living in the house.

Crews on scene said the downed power lines did not cause any outages.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the house.

