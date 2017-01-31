Natchitoches fire claims man's life

A fire in the 7500 block of Hwy. 6 in Natchitoches claimed a man's life Sunday. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man Sunday morning.

Crews from Natchitoches Fire District 7 were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the scene of a burning travel trailer in the 7500 block of Highway 6.

While firefighters were battling the blaze they got word that someone was inside the burning trailer.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner identified the victim as 55-year-old Theron E. Starnes. According to the initial investigation, he died from smoke inhalation. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Investigators located a space heater in the living room that sustained heavy fire damage. Natchitoches deputies say while speaking with State Fire Marshal investigators, the space heater is believed, but not confirmed, to be the source of the fire.

Deputies say there were no smoke detectors in the trailer.

Starnes reportedly lived in the 8-by-32 fifth-wheel trailer for about 2 years.

