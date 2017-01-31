Shreveporter gets 25 years for wreck that killed motorcyclist

A Shreveport woman must serve 25 years in prison at hard labor for her role in a fatal car-motorcycle wreck in 2015.

Ashley Nicole Heins, 37, was sentenced Jan. 30 after changing her plea to guilty March 2, 2016, to a charge of vehicular homicide.

Heins was arrested almost 2 months after the head-on collision the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2015, in the 8300 block of Linwood Avenue near West 83rd Street.

Her car drifted into oncoming traffic after she took several Klonopin tablets while reportedly driving to a rehab facility, according to the Caddo district attorney's office.

Killed in the wreck was 55-year-old Franklin Daniel "Danny" Jacobs. He was taken to University Health and was placed on life support but died about a week later.

A blood sample obtained from Heins showed she tested positive for several Schedule III and Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Heins also was discovered to have a prior felony conviction for attempted distribution of a Schedule IV CDS for which she received a probated sentence.

She also has a history of convictions for assaultive behavior and traffic violations including driving while intoxicated, hit and run, reckless operation, driving under suspension, simple criminal damage to property and simple battery, the district attorney's office said.

"The victim’s family was in court this morning at the sentencing and became emotional but expressed relief that this ordeal is behind them," Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness, who prosecuted the case, said Jan. 30.

"Although dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult, something you never truly get over, hopefully this will give Mr. Jacobs’ family some closure."

Heins must serve the first 3 years of her sentence without the possibility of probation or parole.

She remained Jan. 30 in Caddo Correctional Center, where she was booked Oct. 9, 2015.

