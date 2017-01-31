Robeline-Marthaville Water System president resigns following public meeting

Relief is on the way just in time for Christmas for hundreds of water customers in Robeline and Marthaville who have been without safe drinking water for three weeks.

The main water tank at the Robeline-Marthaville Water System Treatment Plant has sprung holes and requires a replacement, according to water system leaders. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Dozens of residents came to the Robeline-Marthaville Water System Board meeing Monday night to have their questions answered. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The president of the Robeline-Marthaville Water System confirmed to KSLA that he submitted his resignation from the system Tuesday morning.

Tommy O’Con's resignation comes after a water system board public meeting Monday night to address a permanent fix to their 40-year-old water system after their 481 customers went without water the week before Christmas last year.

Some residents claim they’d been without water for several weeks before that.

O’Con served on the water board for almost five years and had been its president for the last three months.

In his statement to KSLA, O’Con said he is stepping down from the volunteer position to devote more time to his other occupations. including publishing the Natchitoches newspaper “Around the Town” and also serving as constable for Ward 3.

O’Con told KSLA that the future of the water system is progressing under direction from the state and that it was time for someone else to see the process through.

The water board will now need to appoint a new president during their next public meeting on February 27.

Two other board members resigned during Monday night’s meeting, which saw heated discussion from residents who demanded to know why the water system’s expenses outweighed their income and why the system had never been audited before.

According to the Robeline-Marthaville Water System’s Profit and Loss numbers from November through December 2016, which were provided to residents during the meeting, the system earned $42,824.05 but spent $49,659.

That’s a deficit of more than $6,800.

During the meeting, the water board voted to stop providing insurance benefits to the system’s two in-office workers in order to save money. O’Con said that’s a savings of $1,500 per month.



During Monday's public meeting, water board officials discussed three options for the future stability of the water system:



1) Rebuild the 40-year-old system, which could cost millions of dollars.

2) Hook into the Sabine Water District No. 1 water system, which already serves 1,505 customers.

3) Hook into the Ajax Beulah Water System in Natchitoches, which already serves 151 customers.



Representatives from the Delta Regional Authority, USDA, Louisiana Rural Water Association and the Department of Health and Hospitals also attended the meeting.

No decision was made during Monday’s meeting. Water board officials said it will be one month more before their engineer can bring cost estimates for all three options before the people at their next public meeting on February 27.

