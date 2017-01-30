A weeping mother pleads for justice for her slain son.

A vigil for Rolandreon Marquis Fischer was held the evening of Jan. 30 at County Market on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

That's where Fischer was slain and 3 other people were wounded in shootings the morning of Jan. 29.

Now Gladys Caldwell has a strong message for the person who killed her son.

"Have a conscience. Turn yourself in because what you did to my son could be done to you. You never know. You just need to come forward and have justice for my son Rudy."

No arrest has been made.

