$1M bond set for suspect in fatal Texarkana, TX shooting

Randall Foster, 36, was arrested for the shooting death of 40-year-old Donnie Smallwood. (Source: Bowie Co. Sheriff's department)

Bond has been set at $1 million for a Texarkana, Texas, resident accused in the shooting death of a man Monday night.

Police say 36-year-old Randall Lloyd Foster allegedly killed 40-year-old Donnie Smallwood at a mobile home park in Texarkana, Texas.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday at Texarkana Mobile Estates on Terrace Plaza.

Foster reportedly was angry at Smallwood for getting his wife addicted to drugs.

Authorities believe Foster's father convinced him to surrender.

Foster is being held in Bi-State Jail. No court date has been set.

