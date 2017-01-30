Suspect's mother claims weekend apartment shooting case of self-defense

A shooting suspect's family claims it's a case of self-defense and that the wrong man is behind bars. It was just one of seven weekend shootings in Shreveport and the only case in which there's been an arrest so far, after he surrendered to authorities.

It was moving day on this Monday, January 30, for Felecia Alexander and two of her three children. their move comes just one day after her son, 19-year-old Dana Combs, surrendered to authorities in the shooting of a fellow tenant at the La Tierra Apartments off Pines Road in west Shreveport.

Alexander claims the shooting victim, 28-year-old Jaldell Riley, provoked her son by his alleged bullying and harassment. "He kept telling my son, 'I run these projects. Can't nobody do nothing over here unless I say do so. They move when I say move.'"

Riley was rushed to University Health Hospital in Shreveport for emergency surgery for serious wounds in a leg and his side, according to police.

Alexander told us it's a simple case of her son being ready to defend himself that morning, while the shooting victim was not.

"He had his gun, my son had his gun. He didn't have a drop on his thumb, my son shot him. And I'm like, 'this could have been avoided when I'm asking you what's the problem. I'm his momma. I can calm him down, I can bring him back to the situation but you following us around," added Alexander.

Police booked Combs into the Shreveport City Jail on Sunday on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

Alexander said this was not the first day that they've been trying to move away. Ironically, they were in the process of moving on Sunday morning when the shooting happened.

Combs' family is moving as quickly as possible to avoid any potential retaliation. And Alexander recalls how she ran towards her son, yelling to stop shooting.

"No May May, don't do it! Don't do it. And he missed. If he wanted to kill him he could. He had him on the ground. He was shooting over. But he missed a lot of times, you see what I'm saying. He told him, 'I told you to stop messing around, I'm no P,'" said Alexander.

Now she said her top priority is getting her children to a safe, new home before there's any more violence.

Alexander added that she's the one who immediately offered medical aid to the shooting victim after her son shot him and the one who called for an ambulance.

