Felecia Alexander said her top priority now is getting her children to a safe, new home before there's potential retaliation or further violence. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

"He kept telling my son, 'I run these projects. Can't nobody do nothing over here unless I say do so. They move when I say move'," Felecia Alexander alleged. (Source: KSLA News 12)

ARRESTED: Dana J. Combs, 19, of the 6100 block of Tierra Drive in Shreveport, was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after surrendering to authorities Jan. 29. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Jan. 30 was moving day for Felecia Alexander and 2 of her 3 children. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The fear of retaliation has a Shreveport family on the move.

They claim their loved had no choice but to pull the trigger.

A shooting suspect's mother claims that it was a case of self-defense and that the wrong man is behind bars.

It was just one of a rash of shootings over the weekend in Shreveport and the only one in which there's been an arrest thus far.

Police booked 19-year-old Dana Combs, of the 6100 block of Tierra Drive, into Shreveport City Jail at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 29 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

A day after he surrendered to authorities in connection with the shooting of a fellow tenant, his mother and 2 of her 3 children were moving out of La Tierra Apartments off Pines Road in west Shreveport.

Felecia Alexander claims the man her son is accused of shooting, 28-year-old Jaldell Riley, provoked Combs with his alleged bullying and harassment.

"He kept telling my son, 'I run these projects. Can't nobody do nothing over here unless I say do so. They move when I say move'."

Riley was rushed to University Health in Shreveport for emergency surgery for serious gunshot wounds to a leg and his side, according to police.

Alexander described the confrontation the morning of Jan. 29 as a simple case of her son being ready to defend himself while Riley was not.

"He had his gun, my son had his gun. He didn't have a drop on his thumb, my son shot him.

"And I'm like, 'This could have been avoided when I'm asking you what's the problem'," Alexander continued. "'I'm his Momma. I can calm him down, I can bring him back to the situation but you following us around'."

She recalled running toward her son, yelling to stop shooting.

"No, May May, don't do it! Don't do it. And he missed. If he wanted to kill him, he could. He had him on the ground. He was shooting over. But he missed a lot of times, you see what I'm saying. He told him, 'I told you to stop messing around, I'm no P',"

Alexander added that she's the one who immediately offered medical aid to Riley and the one who called for an ambulance.

Jan. 30 was not the first day she and her family tried to move.

Alexander said they were in the process of moving when the shooting happened.

Now Alexander said her top priority is getting her children to a safe, new home before there's potential retaliation or further violence.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.