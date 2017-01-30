Shreveport Muslim leader reacts to attack at Canadian Mosque & current administration

In wake of the recent attack in Canada and actions from President Trump, The Vice President of the Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport opened up to KSLA News 12 about why he supports the current administration.

"President Donald Trump is not against the Muslims, he's against those troublemakers like those who went and started shooting in the Quebec mosque," said Kurshid Khan. "He's against those people. He loves Muslims, has said nothing wrong against the Muslims; as a matter of a fact he's against ISIS, Takfiris, Al Qaeda those kinds of trouble makers."

Khan says while the attack in Canada leaves an unsettling feeling on unnecessary violence, he remains optimistic about our new administration in the U.S.

"We elected him so give him a chance, let the dust settle down then you get to know his policies, because right now we don't know anything about the policy, the details; so making some statement on it would be a foolish thing, because you don't know what's going on."

Khan addressed President Trump's travel ban and noted that he believes border security should be a top priority in any country.

"The first duty of the U.S. or any other military is to protect your borders. This President felt our borders were not protected well, so now he's making these policies. Some people get hurt, some people don't get hurt, some people may be upset about it, but under all circumstances, we must protect our borders."

Khan continued, "Not knowing something always troubles you, so once they get to know all the Muslims once I get to know his policies they will realize that it's not against them, they will be alright. As for all these demonstrations at airports, that's human nature when you have delays and lines you get upset about it; so right now they are checking people and the policy is in the making. As I said so once everything is clear people be happy with this President."

While Khan did acknowledge many in the local Muslim community are on edge, he hopes that their feelings will change in the near future. Khan stands firmly behind his call for peace and calm under Trump's administration.

