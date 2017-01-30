Authorities identify slain Southwood High student

Police found 15-year-old Antonio Newsom dead of several gunshot wounds in the back seat of a stolen car at Union Avenue at Earl Street in Shreveport about 1:40 a.m. Jan. 29. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Authorities late Monday night released the name of a Southwood High School student who is one of the people slain during a rash of shootings Sunday in Shreveport.

Antonio Newsom, 15, was found fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the back seat of a stolen car at Union Avenue at Earl Street.

Family members identified him through facial photos and tattoos, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Police have said Newsom died of multiple gunshot wounds.

An autopsy has been performed.

"Caddo schools officials have been made aware of the tragic loss of a Southwood High School student over the weekend," says a statement the School District released Monday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teachers and classmates as the death of a student has a ripple effect on a school community."

The School District is providing counseling services to students and staffers at Southwood High.

The dark blue Toyota Camry was found with 3 of its doors open, leading investigators to believe there were other occupants of the vehicle who had fled.

The Camry was reported stolen Jan. 21.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slaying to call Shreveport police homicide detectives at (318) 673-6955.

