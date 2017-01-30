SPD chief "fed up" with violent crime highlighted by spate of weekend shootings

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump expressed frustration with the uptick in violence over the weekend in the city. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump expressed frustration with the uptick in violence in the city over the weekend following a spate of shootings that left at least 2 people dead and several others wounded.

"The uptick in shootings that took place over the weekend has sparked some outrage not only in our communities, but let me be the first to say, that it has sparked outrage through the halls of the police department, especially with me, the chief," said Crump.

Crump held a news conference Monday afternoon to address growing concerns about the violence.

"I am fed up with it," said Crump, but went on to emphasize that those involved usually know each other. "Very seldom are there random acts of violence." Crump says that makes these crimes hard to predict. He also said that oftentimes, even the victims can't provide police with a clear picture of what happened to them.

Crump added that the two separate shootings that resulted in the deaths of 2 people "were the result of ongoing disputes."

Still, he noted, "compared to other cities our size, we still pale in any way by comparison," when it comes to violent crime.

The police chief cited his constantly ringing phone in the middle of the night as evidence that his officers and police department are working hard and offered assurances that they will continue to do so.

He also said he wanted to shut down rumors of manpower issues in the department. Crump says the department is down 35 officers, not counting those on sick and administrative leave, but says he hopes to fill those positions at the next police academy in February.

However, Crump also emphasized the need for the community's involvement in efforts to reduce crime.

"We have to come together as a city and work diligently. Work together. And I believe that in doing so, we can be successful."

In addition to being cooperative and not abusive to officers responding to calls, Crump added, that means calling the police to report suspicious activity.

"If you see something out of place in your neighborhood, if you are familiar with what goes on in your neighborhood, that may be a precursor...we don't want you to go into harm's way, but anything you may see could be helpful."

"As a police department, as citizens, we all have to pull together whatever resources that are available to give hope to people who believe there is no hope, to give opportunity to those who believe there is no opportunity. We all have to work together."

A 15-year-old was one of the 2 people killed in a series of shootings over the weekend in Shreveport and Bossier City. 11 people in all were wounded. Six of them happened on Sunday alone.

A man was shot while walking down the street on Ninock in Shreveport around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A few hours later, a drive-by shooting on Interstate 20 at Traffic St. in Bossier City sent a brother and sister to the hospital. A man was shot in the elbow while driving along I-20 at Jewella Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. 40 minutes later, a 15-year-old was found shot to death inside a car on Union Avenue at Earl Street.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, shots rang out in the parking lot of the County Market grocery on Hearne Avenue, leaving one dead and two wounded. Police said a woman sitting in the back seat of a car driving by was shot in the head as the vehicle passed through the area, but she is expected to recover.

Things quieted down for a few hours on Sunday morning, but at 9 a.m., police were called to yet another shooting. This time, it was at the La Tierra apartments, where 1 person was wounded.



On Sunday evening, a woman was shot and a child was grazed by a bullet on Clarke Blvd. in Shreveport. Two hours later, another man was shot and wounded while walking past the Woodlawn Apartments.

Of all those shootings, only one arrest has been made. 19-year-old Dana Combs, who lives in the La Tierra apartments, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after turning himself in to police in connection with the shooting there on Sunday morning.

