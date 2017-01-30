Blaze razes house, burns land; at least 5 fires in Bowie County

Puppies in a pen outside the dwelling were rescued. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A man was burning brush when the fire got out of control the afternoon of Jan. 30, authorities say. The blaze razed a house and burned 2-3 acres of land in Bowie County, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A man suffered minor burns to his legs when a brush fire got out of control this afternoon in East Texas, a fire marshal said.

The blaze has razed a house and continues to burn 2 to 3 acres of land in Bowie County.

The fire is along Dyke Thomas Road in the Liberty-Eylau area south-southwest of Texarkana, Texas.

The initial call about 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. was about a grass fire that had spread to a house.

The first crews to arrive from Liberty-Eylau and Wake Village volunteer fire departments reported hearing an explosion inside the house.

Crews from several other volunteer fire departments have since joined the effort.

Authorities say 2 puppies were killed in the fire, 5 others were rescued.

"The back yard was just about to get started and these young guys come in there and got these puppies out as fast as they could," said Benny Cornelious of the Liberty Eylau Fire Department.

No one else was at home at the time, authorities said.

Investigators say the fire started when the man started burning things outside. He received the burns after a failed attempt to extinguish the fire.

He has been cited for wreckless burning.

"People think we have had quite a bit of rain and they can burn but we still have a lot of dead grass and dead debris on the ground. Right now we are having high winds so they need to take caution when burning at this time," said Scottie Taylor, Bowie County Deputy Fire Marshal.

His identity has not been released.

Bowie County fire officials say this was one of at least 5 fires burning this afternoon throughout the county, requiring extra resources to fight them.

All available fire departments are being dispatched to aid in fighting the fires, they said.

Officials estimate more than 25 acres of land including a house, 2 cars, and boat were destroyed during the fire.

Wreckless burning is a class C misdemeanor.

