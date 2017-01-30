Barksdale conducts controlled burns near east reservation

People passing by or who live near the east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base may notice flames as part of a controlled burn Monday morning.

The base is doing a controlled burn on the east reservation which started at 11 a.m.

The area they're burning is about 500 acres and is between East Gate Road and Bluff Bridge Road

Barksdale does these burns every so often to remove fuel, or underbrush and help reduce the risk of wildfires on the base.

By removing the underbrush, natural resources are protected and the forest is easier for base personnel to access for military training, or events and activities such as the Barksdale Mud Run.

Anyone with any questions about the burn can contact the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

