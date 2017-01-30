Shreveport man once on death row, headed back to court

Roderius Lott was a year old when he died. (Source: Abbie Crawford)

Rodricus Crawford, of Shreveport, was back at the Caddo Courthouse in Shreveport on Jan. 30. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man was back in court Monday for the first time since being released from death row.

Rodricus Crawford was freed after 3 years on death row because a court overturned his conviction over the slaying of his year-old son.

Crawford learned Monday that he will have to wait until a hearing Feb. 22 for prosecutors to decide whether to move forward with another first-degree murder trial or reduce or drop the charges against him.

Crawford told KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn he hopes the case is dropped.

He added that he has been all right and working since his release.

Crawford was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Roderius Lott in 2012 and sentenced to death in November 2013. The Louisiana Supreme Court vacated his sentence Nov. 16 and ordered a new trial.

Pathologist James Traylor's autopsy results concluded that the child died from smothering

Crawford's team of post-conviction lawyers insist the child had been very sick and died from sepsis.

Crawford's appeal claimed that then-Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox eliminated jurors based on their race and pointed to interviews with 9 other doctors suggesting the child died from natural causes.

