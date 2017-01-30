Man stabbed in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man woke up in the hospital Monday morning after police say he was stabbed in his own home in the 100 block of East Lister Street in the Highland neighborhood. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in his own home Monday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of East Lister Street in the Highland neighborhood.

Police say a man was stabbed in the leg and taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the person responsible for stabbing him was available, according to police.

Officers are working to learn more details about what happened. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

