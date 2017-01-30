Man shot walking by Shreveport apartment tenth Sunday shooting victim

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot while he was walking past an apartment complex Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 68th Street at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

Police say 32-year old Treazure Lindsey was walking by when he overheard other men arguing. He says the next thing he knew, shots were fired and he was shot in the arm.

Lindsey was treated at the scene for what police called a minor injury.

No descriptions of the shooter or any vehicles were available at the time of the initial report.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

Two people were slain and seven others were wounded in 5 separate shootings earlier Sunday.

