TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews replacing pavement markings on I-220

Motorists will have to contend with intermittent lane and ramp closures on Interstate 220 for about the next month.

Ramps and lanes are being closed one by one as Louisiana highway department crews replace pavement markings on the interstate in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

The work is being done between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and anytime between 9 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Monday.

THAT'S NOT ALL

Another road project next month will result in the partial closure of I-220 in Caddo.

The eastbound lanes will be removed and replaced.

So I-220 between Louisiana Highway 1 (North Market Street) and Louisiana Highway 173 (Shreveport-Blanchard Highway) will be closed from 8 p.m. Feb. 3 to 5 a.m. Feb. 6, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

During that time, eastbound traffic will be rerouted at Exit 5 onto LA 173 (Shreveport-Blanchard Highway).

Westbound traffic will be re-routed at Exit 7A onto LA 1 (North Market Street).

Alternate routes

Eastbound: LA 173 (Shreveport-Blanchard Hwy) to Louisiana Highway 3194 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) to LA 1 (North Market Street) then back to I-220.

Westbound: LA 1 (North Market Street) to Louisiana Highway 3094 (North Hearne Avenue) to LA 173 (Shreveport-Blanchard Highway) then back to I-220.

LaDOTD is asking motorists to be patient, drive with caution through the construction zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

It is both unsafe and illegal to drive past a barricade and onto a closed road, LaDOTD reports.

More information is available by calling LaDOTD at (318) 561-5100, toll-free at (800) 542-3509 or at 511. Motorists also can click here or visit the LaDOTD website or its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.