TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews replacing pavement markings on I-220

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
