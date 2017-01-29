Shooting wounds 2; ambulance takes 1 to hospital

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on Clarke Boulevard between Avon Avenue and Alto Vista Street. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 29. (Source: Google Maps)

A female was wounded in her side and a male minor was grazed by a bullet during a shooting the evening of Jan. 29 on Clarke Boulevard in Shreveport, police say.

It happened in the 3300 block of Clarke Boulevard between Avon Avenue and Alto Vista Street. That's south of the Calumet Lubricants plant site and west of Hearne Avenue.

An officer on the scene told KSLA News 12 it appears the shooting arose from an altercation that might have involved a drive-by shooting. Both were reportedly injured after a silver four-door car drove past their home and fired shots at them.

Wounded were a 19-year-old female and a male minor.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her side.

The male was grazed by a bullet on his arm and treated at the scene.

Both victims were outside of the home when shots were fired. There were no other injuries reported.

A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was dispatched to a medical emergency on Clarke at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Two minutes later, Shreveport police got a report of a shooting at that location.

Dispatch records show a dozen police units responded to the call. That number has since fallen to 3.

The shooting is at least the fifth in one day in Shreveport.

Two people were slain and five others were wounded in 4 separate shootings earlier Sunday.

