Police arrest suspect, ID man wounded in shooting

ARRESTED: Dana J. Combs, 19, of the 6100 block of Tierra Drive in Shreveport, was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder after surrendering to authorities Jan. 29. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Jaldell Riley, 28, of Shreveport, underwent surgery after being shot multiple times in his lower body, namely his side and a leg, authorities said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
A longstanding disagreement has landed a man in a hospital and another in jail as a result of a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Jaldell Riley, 28, was shot multiple times in his lower body, police said.

Riley was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport, where he underwent surgery for serious wounds in a leg and his side, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at La Tierra Apartments in the 6100 block of Tierra Lane.

Police booked 19-year-old Dana Combs, of the 6100 block of Tierra Drive, into Shreveport City Jail at 12:45 p.m. on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

