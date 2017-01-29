Crime rate down in Marshall for 2016

Marshall Police Department has released the crime statistics that show a decline in crime for the year of 2016. (Source: Marshall Police Department YouTube)

Marshall Police Department has released statistics that show the East Texas city's crime rate declined in 2016.

Police say the overall crime rate has gone down by 5 percent with a total of 2,417 crimes reported in 2016 as opposed to 2,534 crimes reported in 2015.

“I’m not only proud of how much our officers’ hard work has paid off, but I would also like to thank the citizens of Marshall for helping us achieve this status,” Police Chief Jesus Campa said.

The type of crime with the most significant drop was burglary of a building with a 42 percent decline.

In 2014, the crime rate dropped by 20 percent and in 2015, it dropped an additional 3 percent.

