Police investigate overnight shooting on I-20 in Shreveport

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Shreveport.

It happened around 1 a.m. Jan. 29 on Interstate 20 at Jewella Avenue.

Police say a man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when he was shot in his left elbow.

The man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police believe the shooter’s vehicle is a white, four-door Toyota.

Authorities say the weapon used likely was a rifle.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

