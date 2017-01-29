Authorities work to ID man found dead in car in Shreveport

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have obtained fingerprints in an attempt to identify a man who was found fatally shot in the back seat of a stolen car Sunday in Shreveport.

Police were alerted about 1:40 a.m. when someone noticed a dark blue Toyota Camry with 3 of its doors open at Union Avenue at Earl Street.

Officers found a male in his late teens with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the car's 3 open doors appear to indicate there were other occupants of the vehicle who had fled.

The Camry was reported stolen Jan. 21, authorities said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slaying to call Shreveport police homicide detectives at (318) 673-6955.

