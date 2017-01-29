Victim identified in fatal overnight shooting in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Victim identified in fatal overnight shooting in Shreveport

An officer inspects what appears to be a shell casing at the scene of a fatal shooting at the County Market grocery in Shreveport on Sunday. (Source: KSLA News 12) An officer inspects what appears to be a shell casing at the scene of a fatal shooting at the County Market grocery in Shreveport on Sunday. (Source: KSLA News 12)
One person was fatally shot at the County Market grocery in Shreveport early Sunday. 2 others were wounded. (Source: KSLA News 12) One person was fatally shot at the County Market grocery in Shreveport early Sunday. 2 others were wounded. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Shreveport grocery store.

Police found 25-year-old Rolandreon Marquis Fischer about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of County Market in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue.

He had been shot multiple times.

Fischer was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say two other men were shot in the parking lot.

One was standing in the parking lot when he was wounded in an inner thigh.

The other was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot in his stomach and left heel.

And a woman sitting in the back seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala traveling along Hearne Avenue was shot in the top of her head as the vehicle passed through the area, police said.

The three wounded people were taken to Willis-Knighton for treatment of wounds authorities said are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrest has been made. 

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of Fischer's death.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shootings to call Shreveport police homicide detectives at (318) 673-6955. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

