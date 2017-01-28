Airline High grad aims to provide comfort for domestic abuse victims

One high school graduate is making sure that young domestic violence victims have a source of comfort.

Kylie Smith's "Drop a Bear, Show You Care" initiative places teddy bears and stuffed animals in patrol cars for deputies to help comfort children when responding to domestic violence calls.

"When you have a child that's upset, it'll calm them down," Kylie said. "That should help them feel love from a stranger

Collecting the bears also raised awareness for domestic abuse victims, Kylie said.

In total, she dropped off 125 stuffed animals to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kylie developed the initiative as a part of a school project at Airline High School, with the idea that giving a child a toy will help calm them. She collected the stuffed animals at her school, her mother's job, and other participants.

"This is giving us the opportunity to show we do care," said Northwest Family Justice Center Deputy Kelly Downey. "Not only that it begins the healing of those with bruises and broken bones."

Downey added that domestic violence is a silent crime. Unless people report it, authorities can't help.

This won't be the last time Kylie collects the toys. the initiative even while she attends college in the fall.

