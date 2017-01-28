Airline High grad aims to provide comfort for domestic abuse victims

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.More >>
