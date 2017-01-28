Man ejected from pickup in three vehicle crash

One man was sent to a Shreveport hospital after a multi-car accident in Bossier City.

It happened around 3 p.m at the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Robert E. Lee Boulevard, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.

Witnesses told police that a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Barksdale Boulevard at a high speed. The truck was struck by a Dodge Charger exiting the River Crest retail center, traveling eastbound across the roadway.

The collision caused the pickup truck to hit another car that was stopped at the stop sign on Robert E. Lee Boulevard. The pickup truck then rolled over

The driver of the pickup truck, 64-year-old Bruce Beaudean, Jr., of Elm Grove, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle.

Beaudean was sent to University Health with life-threatening injuries. Beaudean's son, Emile Nicholas Beaudean, 35 of Haughton was a passenger in the truck. He was also sent to University Health with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charge was cited for disregard of a stop sign.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

