Thousands march in Shreveport-Bossier Life March North

Thousands of people converged on downtown Shreveport Saturday to let their feelings be known for and against abortion.

The Louisiana Life March North is the second of three similar events being held across the state on three consecutive weekends. The first took place in Baton Rouge last weekend. The third and final life march takes place in Alexandria next Saturday.

Organizers called it the biggest and best march yet, with an enormous crowd that flowed from Bossier City into Shreveport on a chilly Saturday morning.

Despite their large presence, it did not go unchallenged by pro-choice demonstrators.

"We want to fight for the silent, the ones that can't speak for themselves," said pro-life supporter Mary Britt.

At the entrance to Festival Plaza, pro-choice supporters greeted the marchers and raised their voice in support of a woman's right to decide whether to have an abortion.

"The funny thing is that there are no babies involved in abortion," said Debbie Hollis, Louisiana's National Organization for Women Vice President. "The fetus is not even viable until 24 weeks gestation. And we do have a ban at 20 weeks here in Louisiana. So, no one's killing babies."

Hollis held a sign that read "Why do you want women to die?" as a major reason she supports a woman's right to choose.

"Women do die when they don't have access to safe, legal abortion. We all know the horror stories that our grandmothers told us before the '70s," added Hollis.

But abortion opponents counter that the procedure hurts a woman's body and soul.

"There's just absolutely no need in it," said pro-life marcher Betsy Henderson. "There's other places a baby could go. There's women that are hurting and they want to have babies."

Newly sworn-in Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana's 4th Congressional District said, "This is the one event that crosses socio-economic lines, racial lines, denominational lines. It represents the best of our community."

But the issue does divide some families. While Emily Manchester stood beside pro-choice supporters, her parents took part in the pro-life march.

Manchester said the issue has been a source of many arguments. "Constantly, constantly, yeah. They call me their bleeding heart liberal, out of love, out of love."

By some estimates, 8 to 9 thousand pro-life demonstrators took part in the life march. Many described a sense of rejuvenation with this cause because of the new presidential administration now in the White House.

In fact, some pro-life advocates expect the Trump administration to help deliver even stricter limits on abortion laws in the coming years.

