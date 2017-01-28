Fire forces evacuation of inmates at Texarkana correctional center

Hundreds of inmates were evacuated from the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center after a fire Saturday morning in Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Hundreds of inmates returned to their cells at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana after being evacuated due to a fire Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. in a locked first-floor office, according to Texarkana Arkansas Fire Chief Stephen Johnson. The office was in a locked corridor that was off-limits to prisoners.

Officials say no one was injured. Inmates were allowed back into the facility after three hours.

The office sustained heavy fire damage. The wing that the office was in received smoke damage as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No foul play is believed to be a factor.

