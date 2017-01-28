Man recovering after Saturday morning shooting in Shreveport

A man is recovering after he was shot early Saturday morning in Shreveport.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of Ninock St.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when someone drove up and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the inner thigh after he tried to run away.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

