I-20 E back open after drive-by shooting at Traffic St.

Interstate 20 is back open in Bossier City after a drive-by shooting sent a brother and sister to the hospital Saturday morning.

Officers were called to I-20 eastbound at Traffic Street just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot there.

Victims told officers that they were on the Red River Bridge coming from Kokopellis nightclub in Shreveport and heading into Bossier City when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.

Police say 24-year-old Richard Williams was shot in the leg and 28-year-old Antonya Williams was shot in the buttocks. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police initially noted that the driver of the vehicle the victims were riding in had "fled the scene." They have since learned that he showed up at the hospital to check on the victims. He told investigators he left the scene to call for help after having issues with his cell phone.

Shreveport police assisted Bossier City police by closing the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Spring Street while officers investigated the scene. The interstate was reopened at 7:45 a.m.

No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100.

